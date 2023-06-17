Journo Nadim murder: RAB arrests Jamalpur UP chairman

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:12 pm

Journo Nadim murder: RAB arrests Jamalpur UP chairman

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 03:12 pm
Sadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu. Photo: Collected
Sadhurpara UP Chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Jamalpur's Sadhurpara Union parishad (UP) Chairman and union Awami League's General Secretary Mahmudul Alam Babu on Saturday morning, three days after the death of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

A team of Rab-14 made the arrest from Char Tistapara, a bordering area of Panchagarh's Chilahati Union under Debiganj Upazila, around 7am, RAB-14 Commanding Officer Md Mohibul Islam Khan confirmed.

Meanwhile, Journalist Nadim's wife Monira Begum filed a murder case accusing UP Chairman Babu and 20 others.

Mahmudul Alam Babu was shown as the prime accused while his son Fahim Rahman alias Rifat was named as the second accused in the case. 

Another 20-25 unidentified people were also accused in the case filed with Bakshiganj police station on Saturday.

Sadhurpara Union Awami League General Secretary Babu, a suspect in the murder of journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim, was suspended from his party position during the early hours of Saturday (17 June) on allegations of violating party discipline.

Earlier, the Sadhurpara UP chairman went into hiding soon after the murder of Nadim.

UP chairman in Jamalpur suspended from AL over murder of journalist Nadim

Journalist Nadim, the Jamalpur correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com and Bakshiganj upazila correspondent of private channel Ekattor TV, died on Thursday (15 June) – a day after being attacked and severy injured reportedly by supporters of chairman Babu – in Bakshiganj.

The 42-year-old was undergoing at the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. His family members have alleged that he was receiving threats from Babu, for publishing reports of his corruption.

The death of Nadim after a brutal assault by unidentified assailants on 14 June triggered an outcry among journalists and commoners alike.

Demanding justice, members of the news media held human chains and protests in Satkhira, Jamalpur and other places in the country.

At a press briefing on Friday, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin said, "No matter how powerful the killers are, they will be brought to book soon."
 

