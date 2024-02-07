Journalist, wife arrested over death by negligence of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

Crime

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:06 pm

Related News

Journalist, wife arrested over death by negligence of teenage maid in Mohammadpur

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 02:06 pm
A general view of Mohammadpur police station. Photo: TBS
A general view of Mohammadpur police station. Photo: TBS

Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker have been arrested over the death of a teenage domestic worker who was employed in their home in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

They are currently being transferred from Mohammadpur police station to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (CMM) for further proceedings.

Earlier today, a case was filed against the couple under Penal Code 304A, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner (Mohammadpur Zone) Azizul Haque told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This penal code section stipulates punishment for causing death due to rash or negligent acts, not amounting to culpable homicide, with imprisonment or fines.

"Whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, or with a fine, or with both," reads the penal code.

Earlier yesterday (6 February), the house help, Preeti, fell from the ninth floor and sustained heavy injury. After being taken to a nearby hospital, the on-duty doctor declared her dead.  

The body has been kept at the morgue in Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

Following the incident, police detained four members of the family and took them to Mohammadpur police station for questioning.

A day after the incident, two children of the journalist were allowed to go.

On 6 August last year, another domestic worker, Ferdausi, fell from the balcony of Syed Ashfaqul Haque's home and was seriously injured.

She was rescued and treated first at the Suhrawardy Hospital and later at the Dhaka Medical.

Josna Begum, the mother of the injured domestic worker, then filed a case with Mohammadpur police station mentioning the names of Syed Ashfaqul Haque, his wife Tania Khondoker and another person named Asma Akhtar.

Bangladesh / Top News

journalist / Househelp / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

4h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

4h | Panorama
There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

McDonald's is losing business in the Middle East for supporting Israel

58m | Videos
Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

Why Hamilton to Ferrari deal is good for both parties on and off the track

16h | Videos
Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

Apu-Nipun-Saba took the nomination form for Awami League's reserved seats

15h | Videos

Who's next in line for the throne after King Charles?

4h | Videos