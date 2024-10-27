Joint forces detain 45 over robbery, mugging in Mohammadpur

The army and the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a joint drive yesterday (26 October) and detained 45 people in connection with robbery and mugging incidents in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

Two were detained over a robbery incident at a mini super shop and three for mugging, while 40 others were detained as suspects, according to law enforcers.

They were later handed over to the police, Major Nazim Ahmed, deputy captain of 23 East Bengal, told reporters at a press conference in Mohammadpur tonight.

According to locals, mugging and robbery incidents have increased in Mohammadpur in the past few days.

On 25 October, a robbery took place at a super shop in the Basila area of ​​Mohammadpur. The supershop's CCTV camera showed that the robbers had sharp weapons in their hands. Robbers also attacked a mobile banking shop nearby and looted cash.

In yesterday's joint drive, the main accused in the robbery, Md Aslam alias Rubel alias Alam, 32, was detained.

Army to set up temporary camps in Mohammadpur from today

Major Nazim said the army will set up temporary camps in every residential area of Mohammadpur from today (27 October) to prevent criminal activities.

Stating that 197 people have been arrested so far after the army were given magistracy power, he said 18 firearms, 261 rounds of bullets, 19 types of drugs, one grenade, and 80 locally-made weapons were recovered.

He also mentioned that 27/28 juvenile gangs have been identified in Mohammadpur.

"Geneva camp has been raided six times so far. A lot of weapons have been recovered from there. About 30% of all arrests so far were made at Geneva camp," said Major Nazim.

The army will continue drives to control the law and order situation, he added.