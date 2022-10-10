Joint drives by law enforcers underway against militants in CHT

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 02:40 pm

Joint drives by law enforcers underway against militants in CHT

TBS Report
10 October, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 02:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Law enforcing units of the country have been conducting joint operations in remote areas of the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) region against Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

The new militant outfit is reportedly working to mislead youths of the country, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said at a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday after arresting five of its leaders and operatives from Dhaka's Jatrabari and Keraniganj.

The arrestees are Shah Md Habibullah alias Habib; one of the main patrons of the banned outfit, Neyamot Ullah, Md Hussain, Rakib Hasnat alias Niloy and Md Saiful Islam Rony alias Jayed Chowdhury. 

Five booklets and around 300 booklet pamphlets of the neo-militant organization along with five bags were recovered from them.

Reportedly, these people were kept in safehouses in different areas of Patuakhali and Bhola where they would get physical training for militant attacks in secret char areas of the aforementioned districts.  

Meanwhile, 38 out of the 55 people – who went missing for over a month to two years in the name of "hijrat" (a reference to the Prophet Muhammad's journey from Mecca to Medina – have so far been identified.

RAB believes that all of these people are secretly receiving training in remote areas of Chattogram hilly tracts.

Recently, RAB came to know about the new extremist outfit after several missing youths who secretly joined the organization were arrested.

The organisation started operating back in 2017, gathering members from various banned militant groups. 

In 2019, it was renamed "Jama'atul Ansar fil Hindal Sharqiya," said Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of RAB, after arresting seven members of the new outfit in raids across different parts of the country earlier this month.

According to RAB, the militant group was preparing for armed attacks, recruiting people from different parts of the country and training them in several stages. 

The regional leaders of this radical group recruit operatives mainly through theoretical discussions, infuriating people against the government, law enforcement, and the constitution, and promising to serve Islam.

Khandaker Al Moin said the youths left their homes for hijrah (In Islam, it means "to give up one's own land" or "to migrate from one place to another place" mostly for the sake of Deen/faith and Allah) and secretly joined the group.

The RAB director said they were given physical and organisational training step by step in remote char areas of Bhola and Patuakhali.

Apart from organisational training, they were given technical training to disguise themselves in different professions, he added.

