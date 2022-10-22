Job question leak: Biman officials took Tk2 to Tk7 lakh per question

Crime

UNB
22 October, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 05:06 pm

The officials of Biman Bangladesh Airlines who were arrested for leaking the question of a recruitment test, collected hefty amount of money ranging from Tk2 to Tk7 lakh per question.

They even collected signatures on non-judicial stamps to embezzle lands from the job seekers, Mohammad Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of police, said in a press briefing on Saturday (22 October).

Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and National Security Intelligence (NSI) in a joint drive arrested five Biman officials. 
 
MT Operators Md Jahangir Alam, 36, Mohammad Mahfuz Alam Bhuiyan, 31, Md Enamul Haque, 27, and Office Assistants Aolad Hossain, 29 and Harunur Rashid, 40, were arrested from the capital's Kaola area on Friday. 
 
The members of the law enforcement agencies recovered soft and hard copies of the question, bank cheques, stamped documents, four diaries, admit cards of the examinees, mobile phone sets and cash from the arrestees during the drive. 
 
According to DB, the one-hour long recruitment test of Biman was scheduled to be held on Friday from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. On Thursday night, detectives came to learn that the question of the test has been leaked. 
 
After identifying the culprits, the detectives started a drive and recovered a total of 100 leaked questions from their possessions. 
 
During primary interrogation, the arrestees confessed that they started to plan for leaking the questions since Biman issued a circular for the recruitment. They collected the original question through working with Biman high-ups responsible for preparing, printing and storing questions and sold it to the job seekers through Whatsapp. 
 
The arrestees also admitted that they have been involved in leaking questions for a long time. 
 
The Biman authorities usually form a committee to oversee their recruitment process. 
 
DB sources said that they're currently investigating how the questions were leaked under the nose of this committee. 
 
If needed, DB will interrogate the Biman high-ups, the sources said. 
 

Biman Bangladesh Airlines / question paper leak

