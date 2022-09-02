Jashore: 'Gold smuggler' killed in clash with cops, 2 others held

An alleged gold smuggler was killed in a clash with police while his two accomplices were held with 30 gold bars in Jashore early on Friday.

The detainees have been identified as Rabin Sarkar,32, son of Abul Sarkar, and Abul Kashem, 34, son of Kabir Hossain from Cumilla.

During a drive by detectives in the Jamtala area of Jashore's Sharsha upazila, the gold smugglers attacked the sleuths, said Jewel Imran, assistant SP (Nabharan circle).

A clash ensued when the cops retaliated, leaving one of the smugglers dead on the spot and three detectives injured, he said.

The body has been sent for an autopsy.

"The gold bars worth around Tk 7 crore were seized from Rabin and Kashem. They had been handed over to Sharsha police," said the ASP.