Jashore Education Board chairman, 4 others sued for embezzling Tk2.5cr

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 12:25 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday filed a case against five people, including the chairman and secretary of the Jashore Education Board, for misappropriating Tk2.5 crore.

The accused are - Jessore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Professor Mollah Amir Hossain, Secretary Professor AMH Ali R Reza, Accounting Assistant Abdus Salam, owner of a local printing company Shariful Islam Babu and owner of Shahilal Store Ashraful Alam.

Mahfuz Iqbal, assistant director of ACC (Jashore office), filed the case with the Senior Special Judge's Court.

However, the board chairman denied his involvement and held Accounting Assistant Abdus Salam accountable for the fraud.

ACC Deputy Director (Jashore office) Nazmus Sadat confirmed the matter to TBS, and said, "No one will be able to get away after misappropriating the government money."

According to the case statement, over Tk2.5 crore was embezzled through false account statements.

A total of nine cheques worth Tk10,036 each was issued by the board for the purchase of various goods in the fiscal year 2020-21, but the amount of the cheque issued did not match with the withdrawal amount, Jashore Education Board Audit Officer Abdus Salam told TBS. 

Venus Printing and Packaging withdrew the money through a Fast Security Islami Bank clearing cheque at Dhaka's Fakirapul address.

