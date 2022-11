Jamaat Ameer’s son arrested for alleged militant link

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman's son Dr Rafat Sadik Saifullah has been arrested for his alleged involvement in militancy.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Rafat, a suspected leader of banned militant outfit Ansar-Al Islam, from Sylhet on Wednesday (9 November).

He has been brought to Dhaka for further interrogation, an additional deputy commissioner of CTTC's bomb disposal unit confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.