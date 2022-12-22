Jamaat ameer admits to his son's ties with militancy: CTTC

The arrested Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer (chief) Shafiqur Rahman has admitted his son's involvement with the new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya, claims the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit.

The Jamaat ameer knew that his son Rafat Sadik Saifullah – currently in jail in a terrorism case – was involved with the new militant outfit but did not report him to the police, CTTC chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Asaduzzaman made the claim while addressing the press at the DMP Media Centre in Dhaka on Thursday (22 December).

"Shafiqur Rahman knew about his son's militant activities. He also admitted the matter. He committed a crime by not informing law enforcement agencies," he said.

However, the special anti-terrorism unit did not find any links between the Jamaat ameer and militant outfit Sharqiya.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman was arrested from his residence at the Basundhara area in Dhaka on 13 December.

Later, he was shown arrested in a case lodged under Anti-Terrorism Act with the capital's Jatrabari police station.

His son Rafat Sadik Saifullah was also shown arrested in the case on 9 November.

Rafat was arrested from Sylhet along with his associate on charges of his involvement with militant activities