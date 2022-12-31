Jamaat activists sued over Friday's clash with cops

Crime

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:32 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have filed two separate cases against leaders and activists of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in connection with Friday's (30 December) clashes in the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan areas that left several police personnel injured.

The two cases have been filed with Ramna and Shahjahanpur police station, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruque confirmed to The Business Standard.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday brought out the rallies in the capital's Malibagh, Mouchak and Paltan areas with a 10-point demand including a caretaker government during the national elections and releasing all imprisoned political prisoners including Jamaat's Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman.

Police later barred the procession as Jamaat didn't get permission from DMP to hold any procession in the Capital on 30 December.  A brief sequence of back-and-forth chases between the Jamaat men and law enforcers reportedly ensued before the situation returned to normal.

DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruque at a media briefing on Saturday said that police have taken the incident seriously.

"Jamaat brought out the procession without any prior notice and attacked Police officials on duty," he said adding, "We will not spare anyone who attacks law enforcers."

Bangladesh / Top News

Jamaat-e-Islami / Anti Government Protest

