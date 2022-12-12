Ishraq among 9 BNP leaders sued over 10 Dec clash

Police have filed a case against nine BNP leaders including the party's International Affairs Sub-Committee Member Ishraq Hossain on charges of carrying out vandalism and attacking law enforcers on 10 December.

Sub-Inspector Nousher Ali filed the case with Jatrabari police station under the Explosive Act, Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam confirmed the news to The Business Standard Monday (12 December).

Earlier, on 10 December, BNP leaders carried out a mass rally during the party's gathering at the capital's Golapbagh field.

The party put forward a 10-point charter of demand including the resignation of the current Awami League government.