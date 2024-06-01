Intermediate student gets shot by stray bullet 'meant for AL leader' in Sirajganj

UNB
01 June, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:47 pm

Intermediate student gets shot by stray bullet 'meant for AL leader' in Sirajganj

Al-Amin was later rescued and rushed to Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College where he is now undergoing treatment

Al-Amin, 18, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) student of Jamuna Degree College in Sirajganj undergoing treatment at a hospital with a bullet injury. Photo: UNB
Al-Amin, 18, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) student of Jamuna Degree College in Sirajganj undergoing treatment at a hospital with a bullet injury. Photo: UNB

An intermediate student sustained bullet injuries in his left leg when miscreants fired reportedly targeting a union-level Awami League (AL) leader in Belkuchi upazila of Sirajganj on Friday night.

The injured was identified as Al-Amin, 18, son of Jamser Ali of Chak Mokimpur village and a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) student of local Jamuna Degree College, said Belkuchi Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Anisur Rahman.

The college student received bullets in his leg while sitting at a tea stall as the miscreants opened fire at Shawkat Ali, information and research secretary of Rajapur union parishad unit of the Awami League and a sand trader by profession, around 11:45pm, said the OC.

 Al-Amin was later rescued and rushed to Sirajganj Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College where he is now undergoing treatment, he added.

A rubber bullet and a part of a gun were recovered from the spot after the incident, he said, suspecting that a dispute centring the sand business led to the firing.

No one has so far been arrested in this connection, he added.

