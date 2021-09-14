Illegal VoIP equipment worth Tk30 lakh seized in capital

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has seized illegal equipment of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) worth Tk30 lakh during a raid in the capital's Lalmatia area.

During the joint drive conducted by BTRC and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-2, a man was arrested along with five modems, seven laptops, 900 Teletalk SIMs and five SIM boxes from the spot, said a press release of BTRC.

A four-member gang including a Saudi expatriate were conducting the illegal business for around one and half years.

During this period, maximum of 230,000 minutes of calls were made through this establishment per day, escaping the state revenue of about Tk7 crore.

BTRC will continue conducting such drives and the commission has taken a zero tolerance policy against illegal VoIP, the press release said.