Illegal arms factory busted in Chattogram, 1 held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday unearthed an illegal arms factory in a dense forest area of Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila.

The elite force also detained a person identified as Zakir Hossain and seized 10 firearms during the drive, confirmed Senior Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar.

RAB also seized a huge amount of firearms-making materials from the spot.

"The factory used to produce small one-shoot type gun by five to six days. They used to take Tk10,000-30,000 for one weapon depending on the category. Zakir and two other arms-makers used to make arms by collecting raw materials from local workshops," Nurul Absar said.