Illegal arms factory busted in Chattogram, 1 held

Crime

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 04:27 pm

Related News

Illegal arms factory busted in Chattogram, 1 held

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 04:27 pm
Illegal arms factory busted in Chattogram, 1 held

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Wednesday unearthed an illegal arms factory in a dense forest area of Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila.

The elite force also detained a person identified as Zakir Hossain and seized 10 firearms during the drive, confirmed Senior Assistant Director (media) of RAB-7 Nurul Absar.

RAB also seized a huge amount of firearms-making materials from the spot.

"The factory used to produce small one-shoot type gun by five to six days. They used to take Tk10,000-30,000 for one weapon depending on the category. Zakir and two other arms-makers used to make arms by collecting raw materials from local workshops," Nurul Absar said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Arms Factory / Illegal arms factory / Arms Business

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

6h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Private credit is growing in times of high inflation. What does it mean for the economy?

6h | Panorama
Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

Why breaking gender bias is not just a responsibility of women

7h | Thoughts
Jahura Begum is a day-labourer who says eating here saves her some money. Photos: Nooe-A-Alam

Bhalo Kajer Hotel: Continuing to reward 'good work' in Dhaka

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

Vendor earns TK3000 per day by selling 'bhorta'

5h | Videos
Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

Pakistan's economy deteriorates due to flood

6h | Videos
What benefits will people get from price reduction?

What benefits will people get from price reduction?

6h | Videos
Male actors who played female roles

Male actors who played female roles

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries