ICT prosecution so far received 80 complaints over genocide, crimes against humanity

The prosecution of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) have so far received a total of 80 complaints over alleged genocide, crimes against humanity and murder during the recent student movement.

ICT prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim today (4 November) said crimes against humanity, including enforced disappearances during the last 15 years and the genocide in the city's Shapla Chattar on 5 May in 2013, were also among the complaints.

Allegations are being submitted to the prosecution wing of the ICT every day, he said, adding that some other allegations are also being submitted to the investigating agency of the ICT regarding the same issues.

These complaints are mostly against the top leaders and officials of the ousted government, including law and order forces who had directly tried to eliminate the anti-government students-people movement during the last July-August, he added.

The interim government reconstituted the ICT on 14 October by appointing High Court Judge Golam Mortuza Majumder as its chairman. Another High Court Judge Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury, retired district and sessions judge, have also been appointed as ICT members.

The government earlier appointed the prosecutors of the tribunal headed by senior lawyer of the Supreme Court Advocate Md Tajul Islam.

The newly constituted ICT started its journey by issuing arrest warrants against 46 accused, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on October 17 for their alleged involvement in crimes against humanity.

The ICT on October 27 also instructed the concerned authorities to produce 14 accused, including 10 former ministers of the ousted government, two of its advisers, one judge and a secretary before the tribunal on November 18 after showing them arrested.

The ICT later issued arrest warrants against 17 police officers and instructed the authorities concerned to produce them before the tribunal on 20 November. The police have already arrested two of them and produced before the tribunal.