'I have been beaten badly at police station': BNP leader Annie tells court

BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, who was arrested from his home in the early hours on Wednesday, has alleged that he was tortured while under police custody in Dhanmondi Police Station.

"I'm not a thief nor a dacoit. Then why I have been beaten badly at the police station? I want justice," Annie told the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on the day.

However, the prosecution has rejected the BNP leader's allegation.

Chief Public Prosecutor (PP) Abdullah Abu of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court said, "BNP leader Shahid Uddin Chowdhury was not tortured by the police in any way. The allegation of torturing him is not true."

Annie was picked up from his residence in Dhaka by police at around 3:00am on Wednesday. He was later shown arrested in a case filed over attacking police.

Later on the day, Annie was presented in front of the Dhaka court where the police sought a 7-day remand against the politician. The court, however, granted the police a 4-day remand.

According to several court sources, who were present during the hearing of the case, Annie informed the court that after breaking into his Dhanmondi home in the early hours, he was badly beaten in the police station. While narrating the descriptions, he broke into tears.

"I participated in a programme at the National Press Club on Tuesday. The police could have arrested me from there. Why did they come to my home in such wee hours?," Annie told the court during the hearing.

"They entered my home at midnight by breaking the door. I was a member of parliament twice," he said.

The BNP leader continued, "They dragged me downstairs, they broke the main door. My children witnessed the scene."

Meanwhile, according to sources, after arriving in the courtroom, Annie was requested by the police to go into the iron cage--which is designated for the accused.

At that time, the accused's lawyer Omar Farooq Faruqi told the court that Annie is ill. He underwent a bypass surgery and does not have the strength to even walk properly.

Following the lawyer's plea, the court allowed the politician to sit in a chair inside the cage.

Meanwhile, the investigation officer of the case, Dhanmondi police station Sub Inspector Shahidi Hasan told the court that on 23 May, 10,000 to 15,000 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated bodies vandalised state property while leaving a protest in front of City College in the capital.

"Accused Shaheed Uddin was present there. With his help, BNP leaders and workers, armed with local weapons, attacked the police, blew up cocktails, vandalised cars."