Human trafficking ring member arrested in Cox’s Bazar

Crime

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:05 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a member associated with a human trafficking ring while he was trafficking seven Rohingyas. 

The arrestee, Md Idris, was trafficking six women and a man from Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp Thursday (10 February).

Acting on a tip-off, a special check post was set-up in Ramu that led to the arrest.

Captain of RAB-15 Khairul Islam said the trafficker lured the victims while attempting to cross the border to the neighbouring country.

On preliminary investigation, Idris has disclosed the names of two associated with the ring – Md Boshor and Syed Hossain.

RAB is now investigating to find out the associated members, Khairul added.

human trafficking / Rohingya / Rohingya camp / RAB

