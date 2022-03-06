Housemaid tortured and locked in bathroom for days

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 09:33 pm

Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

A couple from Bhatara area of the capital has been placed on remand for abusing and torturing their housemaid. 

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara passed the order after Investigation Officer Mohammad Ali Saykat, sub-inspector of Bhatara Police Station, produced the accused before the court seeking a seven-day remand. 

The couple, Ezaz Saklain and Tanjim Hashem, used to beat their housemaid, Liza Akter, over insignificant issues, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhatara Police Station Sajedur Rahman read a written statement holding a press conference today.

They would scatter on Liza's body with a heated cooking spud and pulled out her hair, Sajedur described the brutality.

Recently, on 2 March, he continued saying that they tortured her badly with the spud. 

Saklain beat her with an iron rod and injured her in various parts of her body. 

At one point, when Liza became seriously ill, they locked her in the bathroom and left the house. 

Liza survived by drinking bathroom water for a few days.

Then on the afternoon of 5 March, the neighbours heard her screaming for help and called the National Emergency Service number 999. Upon receiving the news, Bhatara police went to the house and rescued her. 

They sent her to Dhaka Medical's burn unit and she is currently undergoing treatment there. 

Bhatara Police Station's Sub-Inspector Hasan Masud filed a case against the couple.

Advocate Sajedul Islam Bhuiyan applied for bail on behalf of the accused. 

However, the court denied bail and ordered their remand after hearing both parties.
 

