Investigation to uncover any negligence on part of security forces regarding constable’s death: Home minister

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 06:57 pm

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal spoke to reporters after a meeting over preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, held at the Secretariat on 28 May. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal spoke to reporters after a meeting over preparations for Eid-ul-Azha, held at the Secretariat on 28 May. Photo: Collected

An inquiry will be done into whether there was any negligence on part of the security forces regarding the recent shooting of a police constable in front of the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (10 June).

"Many questions came up regarding this incident. We are concerned. What can cause such behaviour! Whether it was done intentionally or due to family problems, the exact facts will be revealed after an investigation," he said while talking to reporters in his office at the Secretariat.

Cop shot dead by another cop in Dhaka's Gulshan diplomatic area

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has formed a three-member committee to probe the shooting of a police constable by his colleague near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara area on Saturday night.

The committee, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Gulshan Division Rifat Rahman Shamim, has been asked to submit its report in seven working days, Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, told reporters this afternoon.

Case filed over cop shot dead in Gulshan diplomatic area

Elin Chowdhury, additional deputy commissioner of the diplomatic security division and Ashfaq Ahmed, assistant commissioner of the Intelligence and Analysis Division (IAD) were also made members of the probe body.

