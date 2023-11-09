Case against 3 on charges of cutting hill using water in Ctg

Tipped off that a hill owned by a man named Abdul Malek was worn down, the department officials went to the spot on 6 November and saw a part of a 70-feet steep hill in the forest had already been cut down. Photo: TBS

The Department of Enviroment filed a case against three people, alleging their involvement in cutting hill using water at the Loittaghona area of Shapla Residential Area in Chattogram.

The DoE filed the case with Sitakunda police station under the Environment Protection Act on Wednesday (8 November), following a mobile court drive on Tuesday (7 November).

The accused in the case are Sayed Mohammad Abdul Malek, son of Sayed Abu Taher Ali hailing from Latifpur area, Mohammad Manik, son of Mohammad Yasin hailing from Jungle Latifpur, and Mohammad Riyad, son of Mohammad Rafik hailing from Younuspur area under Hatiya upazila in Noakhali.

Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Sitakunda Upazila Mohammad Alauddin led the mobile court drive while DoE Assistant Director Mohammad Ashraf Uddin assisted him.

Earlier on Monday (6 November), acting on a tip-off, a team of DoE, Chattogram Metropolitan unit, inspected the spot and found evidence of hill cutting.

As the spot is under the jurisdiction of DoE, Chattogram district unit, the case was later handed over to the responsible unit.

Executive Magistrate Alauddin told The Business Standard that the hill cutter gang had been cutting a hill in the Jungle Latifpur Mouja owned by the state at 90-degree angle to build a settlement there.

"On receiving information from DoE we conducted a mobile court drive at the spot and found involvement of three people in cutting the hill. However, we could not apprehend anyone as the culprits fled sensing the presence of mobile court", he added.

"We seized the motor used to pour water to cut the hill and ordered the DoE to file a case in this connection", he said.

Ashraf Uddin, assistant director of DoE, confirmed the matter of filing the case and said that after investigating the matter reports will be submitted to the court.