Hero Alam files GD over death threat

Ashraful Alom, widely known as "Hero Alom", registered a general diary (GD) last night after he allegedly received a death threat on the phone.

Hero Alom filed the GD with Hatirjheel police station around 11:30pm, said Abdul Quadir, sub-inspector of the police station.

According to the GD, Hero Alom received three calls from an unknown number, threatening to kill him. He received the first call at 9:43 pm on Monday night.

The caller threatened that he would teach him (Hero Alom) a lesson and dump his body in the Buriganga river within seven days, reads the GD.

Hero Alom, an independent contestant of the recently concluded Dhaka-17 by-polls, was physically assaulted while leaving a polling centre in Dhaka's Banani area on July 17.

Following the assault, Hero Alom's personal assistant filed a case at Banani police station accusing 15 to 20 unidentified individuals.

Police have arrested several people in a case filed over the assault on Hero Alom.