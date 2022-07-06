Henolux MD, wife on two-day remand

Crime

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A Dhaka court on Wednesday put Henolux Managing Director Nurul Amin and his wife Fatema Amin on a two-day remand in a case filed against them for abetting the suicide of a Kushtia businessman.   

The Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Syed Mostafa Reza passed the order, a Sub-Inspector of Shahbagh Police Station who is the investigation officer of the case,  told The Business Standard.  

He said that both accused were produced before the court and the police sought seven days remand. But the court only approved a two-day remand.

On Tuesday, the RAB arrested both accused from Uttara in the capital.

A press conference was held in this connection at Karwanbazar when Commander Khandaker Al Moin, legal and media wing director of the elite force, briefed the media.

Citing case documents and other sources, Commander Moin said that the victim was first introduced to Amin and his wife Fatema back in 2017. Over time they developed a good bond.

"The detainees went to a neighbouring country for treatment in 2018 and persuaded Anis to invest in Henolux. A hesitant Anis at one point agreed to the proposal and invested Tk1 crore. The victim later invested another Tk26 lakh in the company. Anis borrowed most of this money from his family and friends.

"No official documents were kept or made of this investment by the Henolux owners. At one point, they stopped paying monthly dividends to Anis. The victim, when he asked for his money, was harassed and threatened on several occasions."

Asked if the arrestees owe money to anyone other than Anis, Commander Moin said, "We did not get such information during the primary interrogation."

Responding to a question regarding why the couple decided not to pay Anis back, the RAB official said, "The detainees did acknowledge Anis's investment in the company. But the two parties had disparities regarding the amount. Anis was paid some Tk76 lakh in cash and cheques at different times. While Henolux seems to owe Anis some Tk3 crore including dividends. Legal action is underway against the accused."

Henolux

