He took daughter to hospital for treatment. They called him a bike thief and killed him

Mamun, a tea seller by profession, went to Dhaka Shishu Hospital for treatment of his six-year-old ailing daughter only to meet a tragic fate.

The on-duty Ansar members of the hospital allegedly beat him to death suspecting him to be a bicycle thief.

On Monday (27 March), Mamun's relatives formed a human chain keeping his body in front of the hospital demanding justice against the brutality.

They pointed the finger at Ansar members Hira and Mahbub, and an ambulance driver of the hospital.

Masud Rana, the victim's elder brother said, "Mamun, who sells tea in the capital's Banani area, went to Dhaka Shishu Hospital as his daughter fell sick. His mother and wife were with him."

He heard there was a murder in the hospital area, and called his mother, Shahanara Begum, and wanted to know where Mamun was.

"My mother said Mamun stayed in the hospital after boarding them on a bus. I rushed to the spot and found out the ambulance drivers and Ansar members Hira and Mahbub killed my brother accusing him of bicycle theft", Masud said.

While talking to The Business Standard, Masud Rana said, "If my brother was a thief, would he go to the hospital with his family?"

Referring to eyewitnesses, Masud said the culprits took his brother inside the hospital by force and beat him to death.

A case has been filed in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station in connection with the killing.

H M Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Tejgaon division told TBS two persons including the ambulance driver have been arrested in the case.

However, Mamun's brother, plaintiff of the case, said the police have not arrested the main culprits.

"They're still showing up at the hospital and performing their duty. Police even changed the case statement and dropped many things we mentioned. Only the media can help us ensure justice," Masud said.