HC orders inquiry into ‘Rajarbag Pir’

Crime

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:17 pm

Related News

HC orders inquiry into ‘Rajarbag Pir’

Police have also been asked to investigate whether the darbar has any links to militancy

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:17 pm
HC orders inquiry into ‘Rajarbag Pir’

The High Court (HC) Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to look into the assets of Rajarbag Darbar Shareef, and Pir Dillur Rahman.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also directed the Counter-Terrorism Unit of police to investigate whether the darbar has any links to militancy.  

On 16 September, eight families filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking its intervention in cases filed by the Pir and his disciples across the country. The families claimed the cases were logged to "harass them and to grab their properties".

Lawyer Shishir Monir moved for the eight petitioners that include a seven year old child, a woman, a freedom fighter, a madrasa teacher, a businessman and so on.      

The petition sought a rule as to why legal action should not be taken against the Pir and his disciples for filing false, misleading, defamatory cases against the petitioners across the country.

The court directives sought from the ACC chairman,  a report on the assets and bank accounts of Rajarbag Shareef, and Pir Dillur Rahman. An inquiry has been called into the cases filed against the petitioners across the country.

The families also sought the protection of law enforcement with the writ petition making 20 people, including the home secretary and inspector general of police, the defendants.

 

Bangladesh

Rajarbagh Pir / High Court (HC)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

2h | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

1d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

1d | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly