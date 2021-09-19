HC orders inquiry into ‘Rajarbag Pir’

The High Court (HC) Sunday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to look into the assets of Rajarbag Darbar Shareef, and Pir Dillur Rahman.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman also directed the Counter-Terrorism Unit of police to investigate whether the darbar has any links to militancy.

On 16 September, eight families filed a writ petition with the HC, seeking its intervention in cases filed by the Pir and his disciples across the country. The families claimed the cases were logged to "harass them and to grab their properties".

Lawyer Shishir Monir moved for the eight petitioners that include a seven year old child, a woman, a freedom fighter, a madrasa teacher, a businessman and so on.

The petition sought a rule as to why legal action should not be taken against the Pir and his disciples for filing false, misleading, defamatory cases against the petitioners across the country.

The court directives sought from the ACC chairman, a report on the assets and bank accounts of Rajarbag Shareef, and Pir Dillur Rahman. An inquiry has been called into the cases filed against the petitioners across the country.

The families also sought the protection of law enforcement with the writ petition making 20 people, including the home secretary and inspector general of police, the defendants.