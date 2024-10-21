15 Jul attack at DU: Hasina, Quader, over 300 others sued

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 391 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former minister Obaidul Quader in connection with an attack at the Dhaka University campus on 15 July during student protests.

Mahin Sarkar, a coordinator of Anti-discrimination Student Movement, filed the case at the Shahbagh Police Station this evening (21 October), said Officer-in-Charge Khalid Monsur.

The case, lodged over attempted murder and vandalism, also accused 800-1,000 unidentified people.

Leaders of the central and DU units of the Bangladesh Chhatra League have been made defendants.

Earlier this month, Dhaka University formed a probe committee to investigate incidents of violence in campus from 15 July to 5 August during the quota reform movement and the mass student uprising.

Members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly attacked students at midnight, leaving many injured.

BCL leaders then accused quota protesters of attacking students who refused to join their rallies at Dhaka University's Bijoy Ekattor Hall.