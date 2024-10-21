Hasina, 56 others sued over Sohan murder in Rampura

Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected
Sheikh Hasina. File Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against 57 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the killing of one Sohan Shah in the capital's Rampura area during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Sohan's mother Sufia Begum filed the complaint with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arobia Khanam on 20 October. The court after recording the statement of the complainant, ordered Rampura Police Station to file the matter as a first information report (FIR).

The other prominent accused in the case are Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, Hasanul Haque Inu, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, Harun Ur-Rashid, Biplab Barua and Monirul Islam.

According to the case documents, Sohan, 30, was shot in front of Rampura CNG Station on 19 July. He succumbed to his injuries on 28 August at the hospital.

