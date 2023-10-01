The harrowing fate of Shibli Sadiq: Kidnapped, decapitated, remains spread in forest

Shibli Sadiq Hridoy, a college student and a manager of a chicken farm in Chattogram, was kidnapped, decapitated, his flesh separated from the bones and spread across the forest. All over a scuffle at work.

The harrowing description of his kidnapping and murder was disclosed during a press conference of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Chandgaon Camp in Chattogram on Sunday (1 October).

The kidnapping

Shibli was kidnapped on 28 August, some two months after he had a scuffle with workers at the chicken farm he was managing, according to a police investigation.

"Umongching Marma, one of the accused in the murder arrested earlier this month, called Shibli out on 28 August. He was forced to get into a CNG by the perpetrators," Rab-7 Captain Lt Gen Md Mahbubul Alam said at the press conference.

The RAB official said two other accused in the case - Uchingthoi Marma and Kasai Ong Chowdhury, 36 - were arrested from the Patengao New Bridge area of Chattogram city on Saturday (30 September) night.

"After killing my son, Umangching Marma called and demanded Tk15 lakh, saying that my son is alive. On 1 September, we went to Bandarban and gave Tk2 lakh as ransom to the kidnappers, but they did not return my boy," Shibli's father, who was at the RAB press conference, said.

Meanwhile, RAB-7 Captain Mahbub Alam said the arrested Uchingthoi Marma received the ransom money from Shibli's father. He kept Tk1.5 lakh to himself and distributed Tk50,000 among other accused."

The killing

During primary interrogation, Uchingthoi and Kasai Ong revealed that another perpetrator, Umongching, was the one who killed Shibli while the others held him still. After the killing, they separated the flesh from the bones and spread his remains to the hilly forest, according to Mahbubul.

Earlier on 11 September morning, police in Chattogram recovered the skeletal remains of Shibli from a hilly area bordering Kadalpur and Rangunia, 13 days after his reported abduction.

Shibli's mother reported a kidnapping case to the Raozan police station on 7 September, 11 days after he had gone missing.

She accused six youths, including Umongching Marma, Suichingmung Marma, Angthuimung Marma, Ukyathawai Marma, Uchingthoi Marma and Kasai Ong Chowdhury.

Police arrested two after the case was filed and also arrested Umongching on 10 September.

Acting on the information provided by Umongching, law enforcement officers proceeded to Kadalpur to retrieve the victim's remains.

However, while attempting to recover the skeletal remains, locals snatched Umongching from police custody and subjected him to indiscriminate beating, leaving him dead on the spot.