Hajiganj SI suspended after video surfaces showing him 'taking bribes'

Sub-Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman from Hajiganj Police Station in Chandpur was suspended yesterday and attached to the police lines after a video surfaced where he was seen allegedly taking bribes.

The video that went viral on social media showed him in plain clothes at a shop, counting money that he supposedly received from someone.

Confirming the matter, Chandpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Abdur Rakib told The Business Standard that Mahfuzur was suspended temporarily as primary investigation suggests his involvement in such wrongdoing.