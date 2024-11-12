Hajiganj SI suspended after video surfaces showing him 'taking bribes'

Crime

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:26 pm

Related News

Hajiganj SI suspended after video surfaces showing him 'taking bribes'

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:26 pm
Screengrab from a video
Screengrab from a video

Sub-Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman from Hajiganj Police Station in Chandpur was suspended yesterday and attached to the police lines after a video surfaced where he was seen allegedly taking bribes.

The video that went viral on social media showed him in plain clothes at a shop, counting money that he supposedly received from someone.

Confirming the matter, Chandpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Abdur Rakib told The Business Standard that Mahfuzur was suspended temporarily as primary investigation suggests his involvement in such wrongdoing.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Sub-inspector / Habiganj / bribe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

4h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

7h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

8h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

8h | Videos