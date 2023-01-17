Haji Salim freed on bail

Former Awami League lawmaker Haji Salim, who has been undergoing treatment at BSMMU prison cell, has been freed on bail.

His bail documents were handed over to the authorities of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU) Tuesday (17 January), Deputy Jailer of the Dhaka Central Jail Selim told the media.

Awami League leaders and activists greeted Haji Salim with flower garland as he walked out of the hospital.

Earlier on 6 December, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case.

He was sentenced to jail for 10 years upon being convicted of graft charges brought by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

In 2007, ACC filed a case against Haji Salim with Lalbagh Police Station for accumulating wealth illegally. On 27 April 2008, a Dhaka court sentenced him to 13 years in jail and fined Tk20 lakh. Salim moved the High Court (HC) against the verdict.

In 2011, the court overturned his sentence but the ACC appealed against the verdict.