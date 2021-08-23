Golden Monir’s trial in arms case begins

TBS Report
23 August, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2021, 08:22 pm

&#039;Golden Monir&#039;, has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a raid from the Merul Badda area of the capital. File Photo/TBS
'Golden Monir', has been arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in a raid from the Merul Badda area of the capital. File Photo/TBS

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in an arms case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes passed the order today, the daily Prothom Alo reports quoting Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul.

The court set 8 September for recording deposition in the case.

During the framing of the charges, Monir claimed himself innocent and demanded justice.

On 26 January, police submitted charge sheets against Golden Monir before the court in arms and narcotics cases.

The charge sheet says Golden Monir was a smuggler. He confessed to possessing arms, ammunition, drugs, foreign currencies, gold ornament, and seals in the name of various individuals.

‘Golden Monir’: The tale of an underworld don

On 22 November last year, Golden Monir was placed on an 18-day remand in three cases filed over recovery of foreign currencies, firearms, and liquor.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Golden Monir conducting an hours-long drive at his residence in the capital's Merul area on 21 November, 2020.

 

