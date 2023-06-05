Gold worth Tk63.17 lakh seized at Shah Amanat Airport

The Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials seized 736 grams of gold worth Tk63.17 lakh from luggage at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport on Monday.

However, no one was arrested in connection with the incident.

"On a tip off, a team of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate officials seized the gold from a luggage near the conveyor belt of the airport in the morning," said Bashir Ahmed, additional director general of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.

The seized gold was deposited to the customs office.

BGB seizes 3kg gold in Jashore

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh seized 26 gold bars weighing about 3 kilograms in Jashore's Chaugachha upazila on Monday.

According to a BGB press release, the officials were tipped off that gold would be smuggled to India through the border. A BGB team took position in the Kabilpur area around 9am.

The smugglers fled the scene leaving a packet wrapped with a towel, the release said.

Later, the law enforcers recovered the gold from the packet worth more than Tk3 crore, the release added.

A case was filed at Chougachha police station in this regard and the process of depositing the seized gold bars in the Jashore treasury is under process.