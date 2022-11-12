Gold worth Tk4.48 crore hidden under plane seat seized at Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
12 November, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2022, 12:58 pm

Related News

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) recovered 56 gold bars from Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Dubai flight that landed at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport on Saturday morning.

The market value of the seized gold bars weighing 6.524-kg is around Tk4.48 lakh.

"The airport customs on a tip-off conducted a drive this morning and seized the consignment which was wrapped in black tape hidden inside an empty seat of a Biman flight that came from Dubai," Shah Amanat International Airport Director Wing Commander Taslim Ahmed told The Business Standard. 

The bars were found under the window seat number four of the BG148 flight.

