Gold worth Tk40 lakh stolen from ex-Addl IGP's residence in Eskaton 

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 02:49 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Unidentified thieves barged into the locked residence of former additional IGP Mojammel Ahmed in the capital's Eskaton area and decamped with jewellery (44.95 bhori) worth Tk40.65 lakh on Monday night.

"Thieves broke into the apartment on the 6th floor cutting open the window grills," Bayzidur Rahman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Ramna zone) confirmed The Business Standard on Tuesday.

"Tools used to cut the grills were recovered from the scene," he added.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mojammel Ahmed's wife Mitali Hossain told TBS, "My husband and I sleep on the first floor of the duplex apartment where we have been living for the past 32 years. I have no idea what time at night the incident took place although I was awake till 1.30am last night."

"The thieves ransacked the locked room of my daughter – who no longer lives in the house – on the second floor and stole all her wedding jewellery kept inside the locker of an almirah," she said.

"As part of the daily cleaning, our domestic help tried to enter the room this morning, but found it locked from inside. Later, she broke the door lock and found the belongings lying scattered with the closet wide open," she further added.

A team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited the spot and started investigating the incident as of filing the report.

