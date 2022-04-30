Gold worth Tk2.5 crore recovered from passenger’s rectum

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:11 pm

Gold worth Tk2.5 crore recovered from passenger’s rectum

Three passengers were arrested in a case filed with Dhaka Airport Police Station

TBS Report
30 April, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2022, 06:11 pm
File photo
File photo

Customs detectives seized 3633 grams of gold from three passengers' rectum at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday.

The estimated market value of the gold is  Tk2,54,31,000.

According to a tip-off, they searched the hand luggage of three suspected passengers who arrived here from Dubai on flight EK584 and found two gold bars (232 grams) and 99 grams of gold ornaments from each.

At one point of extensive interrogation, they admitted to having gold in their rectum.

In presence of representatives of various organisations, each passenger took out 80 grams of gold paste wrapped in scotch tape from their rectum.

The three passengers were detained and a case has been filed against them with Dhaka Airport Police Station.

