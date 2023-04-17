Gold worth Tk1.3cr seized from Sharjah flight in Chattogram

Crime

UNB
17 April, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:20 am

Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo
Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Chattogram customs house recovered 12 gold bars from Air Arabia's Sharjah flight that landed at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport on Sunday (16 April) night.

The market value of the seized gold bars, weighing 1.392kg, is around Tk1.30 crore.

Confirming the matter, Chattogram Customs House Deputy Commissioner Abul Kalam Azad said that the plane that left from Sharjah of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) landed in Chattogram around 8:50pm.

"One of the crew members of that flight told us that seat 15FED might have gold or something suspicious hidden," Azad said.

Based on the information, customs officials searched the plane and found the gold bars which were concealed under an empty passenger's seat, he added.

Necessary legal action regarding this will be taken soon, the official said.

