Gold bars recovered from Shah Amanat Airport trolleyman

A team of Chattogram National Security Intelligence (NSI) has arrested a trolleyman and recovered four gold bars weighing 466 grams at the Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport.

A team of NSI Chattogram Airport and members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) recovered the gold bars from the trolleyman Ismail on Saturday morning, a high official of the NSI said.

Arrestee Ismail, a resident of Hathazari of Mirerhat area, and the gold bars were handed over to APBn, the official said, adding: APBn will file a case against Ismail.

The NSI earlier informed the civil aviation authorities about Ismail, who was involved in gold smuggling. But the authorities never took action against him.