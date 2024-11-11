Go tough against terrorism, extortion, mugging: Police Headquarters

The Police Headquarters in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS
The Police Headquarters in Dhaka. File Photo: TBS

The Police Headquarters (PHQ) has directed police personnel at the field level to ensure tough measures against any incident of terrorism, extortion and mugging.

"Take tougher legal action against terrorism, extortion and snatching," Md Akram Hossain, additional inspector general (crime and operations) told the field level police officers at a meeting held at the Police Headquarters this morning (11 November).

He was presiding over a meeting to review the crimes committed in the last three months (July-September) across the country.

Akram also asked all concerned to enhance the ongoing joint operations nationwide to recover illegal firearms.

"Those possessing illegal firearms will no longer be spared," he said.

He asked the unit chiefs of the police to intensify intelligence vigilance across the country to capture prisoners who fled from jails, alongside taking effective measures to stop dacoity on highways.

The senior police officer asked all concerned to ensure services to the people appropriately, saying, "Showing negligence in providing services to the people will not be accepted."

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Mainul Hassan, range Deputy Inspector General (DIG ) and police super attended the meeting on virtual platform while DIG (operations and additionally crime management) Md Rezaul Karim and other officers were present at the Police Headquarters.

 

