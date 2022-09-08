GM Quader’s mobile phone recovered a week after snatching

Crime

TBS Report
08 September, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 07:31 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Police have recovered Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader's mobile phone eight days after it was snatched while he was talking on the phone in his car in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area.

Five members of a gang have been arrested in connection with the theft.

The arrestees are Azizul, Md Aziz, Md Ismail, Md Sanaullah and Subal Chandra Ghosh.

The police have recovered other stolen items from their possession, including cell phones, which the gang collected by mugging around the airport area.

On Wednesday (31 August), the Jatiya Party leader was returning home around 11pm. He rolled down the glass of his car as the air conditioner was not working. A young man snatched his phone and fled the scene.

Airport police station Officer-in-charge BM Forman Ali said that a case was filed in this regard.

He said that during the investigation of the case, two members of the gang, Azizul and Aziz, were brought into custody on Wednesday (7 September) morning.

The mobile phone exchanged hands three times before it was recovered.

Azizul stole the mobile phone and sold it to his accomplice Ismail for Tk18,000, who was arrested later that day from Hatirjheel.

Right before that, Ismail sold the phone to Sanaullah for Tk20,000 who had then sold it to Subal for Tk22,000. The duo were arrested from Bashundhara City later that day.

GM Quader / mobile phone

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

