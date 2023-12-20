Girl killed after rape in Gazipur

Crime

UNB
20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:17 pm

Related News

Girl killed after rape in Gazipur

UNB
20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:17 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Police recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who was killed after rape in a relative's house at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.

Police arrested the victim's paternal cousin Jony and his father in this connection.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said the victim came to the house of her aunt in the Morkun area of Tongi two days ago.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sixteen-year-old accused raped her after taking her to a jungle and subsequently killed her, he said.

Later, she was buried in the jungle while a general diary was lodged in this connection, the police official said.

Jony and his father were arrested in this connection, and the body was recovered from the jungle following the statement of the cousin, the official said.

Top News

rape / killed / Gazipur / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

3h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

9h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

10h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

2h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

8h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

11h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

23h | Multimedia