Girl killed after rape in Gazipur

Police recovered the body of a seven-year-old girl who was killed after rape in a relative's house at Tongi in Gazipur on Wednesday.

Police arrested the victim's paternal cousin Jony and his father in this connection.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP), said the victim came to the house of her aunt in the Morkun area of Tongi two days ago.

The sixteen-year-old accused raped her after taking her to a jungle and subsequently killed her, he said.

Later, she was buried in the jungle while a general diary was lodged in this connection, the police official said.

Jony and his father were arrested in this connection, and the body was recovered from the jungle following the statement of the cousin, the official said.