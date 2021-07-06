Girl in Cox's Bazar becomes victim of acid attack 3 days before her marriage

Crime

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:39 pm

Girl in Cox's Bazar becomes victim of acid attack 3 days before her marriage

The incident took place at around 4 am on Tuesday (July 8) at Majhirkata village in Gorjonia Union of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:39 pm
Girl in Cox&#039;s Bazar becomes victim of acid attack 3 days before her marriage

A girl in Cox's Bazar became the victim of an acid attack 3 days before her marriage on early Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 4 am on Tuesday (July 8) at Majhirkata village in Gorjonia Union of Ramu upazila in Cox's Bazar.

The victim named Tayeeba (18) is the daughter of Mozaffar Ahmed of Majhirkata village. Local sources said that Tayeeba was set to get married on Friday (July 9).

Tayeeba is currently undergoing treatment at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Tayeeba's father Mozaffar Ahmed alleged that Nurul Abshar, son of Badsha Miah of the same area, and Mohammad Farid orchestrated the attack on Tayeeba.

Mozaffar said that his family had been at loggerheads with Nurul and Farid over money and this attack on his daughter ensued from this dispute.

In regards to the attack, the Officer-in-charge (OC) of Ramu Police Station Anwarul Alam said police were sent to the spot after receiving information about the brutal incident of acid throwing.

"Talking to the family, an operation will be launched to arrest the acid throwers," added Anwarul

