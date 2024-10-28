Geneva Camp clash: Boy succumbs to bullet injuries

A 13-year-old boy, identified as Sajjen alias Rahmat, today (28 October) succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during a clash between two groups in Mohammadpur's Geneva camp.

He passed away while being under treatment at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

Rahmat, son of Shamser and a resident of Sector No-5 at the Geneva Camp, passed away while receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit around 8:30 am, confirmed Md Faruk, in charge of the hospital's police camp.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the teenager was reportedly caught in crossfire between two rival groups, led by Chua Selim and Bunia Sohel, who were allegedly disputing control over local drug operations. Rahmat was hit by a stray bullet while returning home with drinking water.

Following the incident, Rahmat was initially taken to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital before being transferred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for advanced care.