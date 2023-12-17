Gazipur train derailment: Ward councillor among 7 arrested

Gazipur Metropolitan Police brief the media on the arrest of seven people in connection with the sabotage activities in Gazipur rail line. Photo: BSS

Police in a drive arrested seven people, including a ward councillor of Gazipur city, in connection with a train derailment that left one dead and seven others injured on 13 December.

The arrestees were identified as Hasan Ajmal Bhuiya, ward-28 councillor of Gazipur City Corporation, and Sohel Rana, Jannatul Islam, Mehedi Hasan, Julkar Naim Ashrafi, Shahanur Alam and Saidul Islam.

All of them were current and former leaders and activists of BNP and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

In a press briefing, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Mahbub Alam, said the arrestees gathered at the house of councillor Ajmal Bhuiya and held a meeting to carry out sabotage activities.

The arrestees in a planned way uprooted the rail slippers using a gas cylinder for two hours on the dead of night on Wednesday, he said.

One died and seven others were injured as seven coaches of the Dhaka-bound Mohonganj Express derailed near the Bhawal railway station after parts of the rail track were uprooted on 13 December.

The deceased was identified as Aslam Mia, a passenger of the train.

A case was filed with Kamalapur Railway Police Station on Thursday.

Three separate probe bodies were formed to look into the accident.