Garment worker who jumped off moving bus to escape rape attempt dies

UNB
18 June, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 09:16 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 38-year-old garment worker who jumped off a moving bus to save herself from rape on Friday, died at Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsunnahar, a worker of Bidisha Garment in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila and mother of two children. She used to live in Bhaluka upazila of Mymensingh.

Deputy Director of Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital Dr Zakiul Islam said Shamsunnahar was undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and died on Sunday afternoon.

Kamal Hossain, a physician of the neurosurgery department of the hospital said Shamsunnahar got a severe injury in her head and she was taken to the ICU of the hospital on Saturday, and might have died due to a brain haemorrhage.

MD Kamal, officer-in-charge of Bhaluka Model Police Station, said Shamsunnahar boarded the minibus from Mawana Bus stand in Sripur around 10pm on Friday after finishing work.

When the bus reached the Masterbari bus Stand in Bhaluka upazila, the other passengers of the bus got down. She was alone on the bus at that time.

At one stage, bus driver Rakib Mia took the steering of the bus from his helper. Later, he along with the bus supervisor tried to violate the woman.

To save herself Shamsunnahar jumped off the bus at Jamirdia Mayer Mosque area and got injured.

Later she was taken to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex and then Shifted to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital in critical condition.

Police seized the bus and arrested the bus driver Rakib, his helper Arif Mia and Supervisor Ananda Das.  An attempt to rape case was filed against them.

