Garment worker stabbed to death in Savar: Police

A garment worker was stabbed to death by hijackers in Savar at the C&B area on Thursday night, according to police.

The deceased was Palash Chandra Mistry (35) of Thakurgaon district.

Deepak Chandra Saha, officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station, said an operation is underway to arrest the killers.

In the last one week, three people have been killed in Savar, Ashulia and Dhamrai by hijackers. Police also recovered the bodies of four people in the last 24 hours, said the OC.

According to eyewitnesses, Palash boarded a rented car to go to his rented house in Kurgaon of Ashulia after his work around 11:30 pm in Kalma area of Savar. Later, when he got out of the car in the C & B area, the robbers caught hold of him and tried to snatch his mobile phone and cash, but when he resisted, the robbers stabbed him to death and fled.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital morgue for an autopsy.