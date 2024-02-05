Gang rape at JU: SUJAN demands exemplary punishment to perpetrators

Crime

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:49 pm

Related News

Gang rape at JU: SUJAN demands exemplary punishment to perpetrators

Earlier on Sunday, a Dhaka court remanded four individuals, including a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, arrested over the alleged gang rape for three days. 

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 05:49 pm
Gang rape at JU: SUJAN demands exemplary punishment to perpetrators

The Citizens for Good Governance (SUJAN) has demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators involved in the reported gang rape of a woman at the Jahangirnagar University.

Expressing deep concern over the alleged incident, the citizen's platform called on authorities to conduct an impartial investigation and bring those involved to justice.

In a statement on Monday (5 February), the organisation said, "According to media sources, on the night of 3 February, a couple was summoned to Jahangirnagar University's Mir Mosharraf Hossain Hall. The husband was detained in the residential hall and the wife was allegedly gang raped. This allegation has been brought against a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling party, and some other students.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Civic platform SUJAN is expressing deep concern about this incident. At the same time, the organisation is demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice through a fair and impartial investigation, and be given exemplary punishment."

Mentioning that the university is the highest level of educational institutions, the SUJAN statement said, "This is where knowledge originates and develops and students get life-oriented and moral education. So when a heinous incident like rape happens in the university premises, we cannot help but be shocked and outraged.

"Moreover, the allegations of rape against the young students who are supposed to protest and build resistance against crimes and degradation like rape, are creating fear in our minds."

The civic platform added that a culture of impunity might lead to the recurrence of such incidents in university campuses.

Earlier on Sunday, a Dhaka court remanded four individuals, including a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, arrested over the alleged gang rape for three days. 

The accused are Mostafizur Rahman, international affairs secretary of JU unit BCL; Sabbir Hasan Sagar, Sagar Siddique, and Hasanuzzaman.

A case was filed against six people at Ashulia Police Station by the victim of the alleged rape and police arrested four of them.

Bangladesh / Top News

Sujan / Bangladesh / rape at JU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

George A Romero: Father of the reel undead

7h | Splash
While the resistance started with Iran and Hezbollah, it has been rapidly evolving into something larger than its parts. Photo: Bloomberg

Axis of Resistance revived: A new turn in the US-Iran conflict, what's next?

9h | Panorama
Located at the Nandankanan intersection in the Newmarket area, Bose Brothers is positioned prominently amidst the hustle and bustle of the port city. Photo: TBS

Bose Brothers: A century-old legacy of sweetmeats and revolution

9h | Panorama
While one section of society is amassing abundant wealth, the other is struggling to meet basic needs. Photo: TBS

When economic growth benefits the few

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

2 killed inside Bangladesh border from Myanmar mortar shelling

1h | Videos
What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

What is in Joe Biden's letter to Sheikh Hasina?

6h | Videos
US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

US strikes in Iraq and Syria 'wrong strategy': Iran

8h | Videos
The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

The popularity of dragon tea has increased in Shariatpur

7h | Videos