‘Gang leader’ Ashiq trapped women and raped them: RAB Commander

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:05 pm

The commander further claimed that Ashiq’s entire family were an accomplice to his crimes

Photo: Ashik with RAB-15
Photo: Ashik with RAB-15

Md Ashiq, the man arrested over the rape of a schoolgirl in Cox's Bazar, often tricked under-aged girls into having a relationship with him and raped them, RAB claimed today.

The law enforcing agency made these allegations at a press conference held at the RAB office on Tuesday (28 December) after Ashiq was arrested from Anwara in Chittagong on Monday night. Lieutenant Colonel Khairul Islam Sarkar, commanding officer of Rab-15, addressing the conference, described Ashiq, the main accused in the rape case, as "notorious and wicked".

He claimed that Ashiq ran a youth gang.

There are various charges and complaints against him including rape, theft, robbery and extortion, he alleged.

He said, "Ashiq went into hiding after the rape incident was reported. But was finally arrested from one of his relatives' house."

Apart from Ashiq, the others accused in the schoolgirl rape case are Ashiq's elder brother Kamrul and Mohammad Shaheen, the manager of "Mom's Guest House", the scene of the incident.

The commander further claimed that Ashiq's entire family were an accomplice to his crimes.

Both his brothers are involved with crimes. Faruk was previously arrested in possession of Tk2 crore and a huge amount of yaba pills, while Kamrul faced numerous charges for drug dealing and robbery, Khairul claimed.

He said that under no circumstances would Cox's Bazar be allowed to become a sanctuary for criminals.

On the evening of 13 December, the schoolgirl was going to her neighbour's house when 3-4 youths, allegedly including Ashiq abducted her in a car.

Ashiq forcibly raped her while she was held captive for two days at Mom's guest house in the hotel-motel zone of the city.

They left the girl in front of her house at around 8 pm on 15 December and fled.

Her family members rescued her and took her to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Her parents were threatened to be abducted and killed if they reported the rape.

The father finally filed the report at the Cox's Bazar Model Police Station on 18 December.

When the matter was publicised in the media, RAB-15 started a shadow investigation. Ashiq was arrested from Anwara in Chittagong on Monday night.

