Fugitive convict in drug case arrested from Naogaon after 13 years: RAB

UNB
02 September, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 02:38 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) early Saturday (2 September) arrested a convict in a drug case who had been on the run for thirteen years.

The arrestee is Md Raihan, 38, from Joypurhat's Dholahar area.

On 29 August 2023, the Special Tribunal of Joypurhat District sentenced him to life in prison in the case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

"RAB enhanced intelligence surveillance to catch him after he was sentenced to life term imprisonment," reads a media release signed by Acting Commander of Joypurhat Camp of RAB-5 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Md Rafiqul Islam.

According to the press release, he was arrested from the district's Dhamoirhat upazila based on secret information.

Raihan was arrested by RAB on 3 March 2010 in Baliatar village along with 480 bottles of phensedyl.

"RAB filed a case against him at Joypurhat Sadar police station. After securing bail, he went into hiding," reads the media release.

He was handed over to the Joypurhat Sadar police station, it said.

