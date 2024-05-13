Fugitive Ansarullah Bangla Team member arrested in Jashore

Members of the Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of Bangladesh Police arrested a fugitive member of the banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team from Jashore's Bablatola area on Saturday (11 May).

The arrestee was identified as Md Sijan Hossain, 19, son of Md Delwar Hossain of Jaipurhat's Panchbibi upazila.

Tipped off, a team of ATU arrested Sijan from the area around 11pm on Saturday and seized two mobile phones and 3 SIM cards from his possession.

"Sijan was an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team and a fugitive accused in the case of Panchbibi police station of Joypurhat district," said Mahfuzul Alam Russell, Superintendent of Police (Media and Awareness Wing, ATU).

The arrestee was involved in several activities of the militant outfit using social media platforms, he added.