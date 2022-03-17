Fraudulent syndicate posing as DoE threatens brick kilns, hospitals

Crime

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 10:29 pm

Related News

Fraudulent syndicate posing as DoE threatens brick kilns, hospitals

The syndicate has been demanding huge sums of money from several organisations over the phone posing as environment department officials

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 10:29 pm
Picture: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Picture: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

The Department of Environment (DoE) in Cox's Bazar has filed general diaries (GD) with three police stations of the district against a syndicate demanding money from several organizations like hospitals and brick kilns, threatening them in the name of the department. 

The DoE has also sought the help of The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) to stop this syndicate of extortion.

Sheikh Mohammad Nazmul Huda, deputy director of the Department of Environment, Cox's Bazar, filed separate general diaries with Cox's Bazar Sadar, Chakaria, and Ramu police stations in this regard. 

He confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS) himself. The commanding officer of RAB-15 has also been requested to take action in this regard.

Over the last few days, the syndicate has been demanding huge sums of money from several organisations over mobile phone posing as some environment department officials, said Huda. 

"We were surprised after receiving such complaints from various industrialists of the region," he added.

The diary alleges that a person introducing himself as Nazrul Islam Khan, assistant director of Chattogram DoE, asked the manager of Asian Hospital in Chakaria on 8 March to send a huge sum of money to a Nagad account (01823967493). 

The man threatened the manager with a mobile court drive at the hospital, fining a huge sum if he did not send the money.

On 5 March, someone introducing himself as Mahbub, a Cox's Bazar DoE official, demanded money from Taki, the owner of TK Bricks in Eidgaon upazila, over a mobile phone number (01723555332). 

Taki was also threatened that his brick kiln would be demolished if he did not pay the money. 

Top News

Brick kilns / GD / DOE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

10h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

12h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

World's deadliest sniper Wali dies in Ukraine

1h | Videos
Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

Janata Bank celebrates 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu

1h | Videos
Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

Aquascaping: The spirit of nature aquarium

1h | Videos
Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

Vidya Balan is coming with thriller movie 'JALSHA'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh