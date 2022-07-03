France-based buying house manager sued for over Tk23cr embezzlement

Crime

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:44 pm

Related News

France-based buying house manager sued for over Tk23cr embezzlement

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:44 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed with the Badda Police Station for an alleged embezzlement of Tk 23crore from a France-based buying house in Dhaka called 'Just-10'.

Former country manager of 'Just-10' Golam Sarwar Noman and his wife Fauzia Akhter have been accused in the case filed by manager of the company (Finance and Admin) Syed Golam Nowsher Jahan on Sunday.

It has been alleged that the country manager of 'Just-10', located at Boro Beraid Baganbari in Badda, along with his wife, embezzled money from Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Uttara branch, by showing fake bills and vouchers from 2014 till May 2021.

Earlier, a general diary was filed against the couple, who reside in Central Road, Dhaka. The case was recorded on Sunday following the direction of senior officials.

The plaintiff of the case, Syed Golam Nowsher Jahan told The Business Standard that on 16 May, the couple resigned from their jobs and removed important documents from the office.

Noman illegally employed his wife in the buying house without the owner's permission.

The buying house authorities received information that they siphoned off money to Canada.

Apparently, the couple was warned previously but they did not listen nor comply.

The Business Standard could not reach the couple for their comment.

Badda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said an operation is underway to nab the couple after recording the case.

Top News

embezzlement case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years