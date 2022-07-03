France-based buying house manager sued for over Tk23cr embezzlement

A case has been filed with the Badda Police Station for an alleged embezzlement of Tk 23crore from a France-based buying house in Dhaka called 'Just-10'.

Former country manager of 'Just-10' Golam Sarwar Noman and his wife Fauzia Akhter have been accused in the case filed by manager of the company (Finance and Admin) Syed Golam Nowsher Jahan on Sunday.

It has been alleged that the country manager of 'Just-10', located at Boro Beraid Baganbari in Badda, along with his wife, embezzled money from Commercial Bank of Ceylon, Uttara branch, by showing fake bills and vouchers from 2014 till May 2021.

Earlier, a general diary was filed against the couple, who reside in Central Road, Dhaka. The case was recorded on Sunday following the direction of senior officials.

The plaintiff of the case, Syed Golam Nowsher Jahan told The Business Standard that on 16 May, the couple resigned from their jobs and removed important documents from the office.

Noman illegally employed his wife in the buying house without the owner's permission.

The buying house authorities received information that they siphoned off money to Canada.

Apparently, the couple was warned previously but they did not listen nor comply.

The Business Standard could not reach the couple for their comment.

Badda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abul Kalam Azad said an operation is underway to nab the couple after recording the case.